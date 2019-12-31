We're not entirely sure how Post Malone continues to find room on his face for new tattoos but, hey, he seems to have no problem picking out spots for fresh designs. The young Texas-raised superstar has updated his look several times over the last few years, beginning the decade with zero markings on face and ending it with almost no bare skin left. Considering much of his brand is built on the permanence of the drawings on his skin, Post Malone ended out the 2010s by getting yet another tattoo on his jaw, pleasing his millions of fans.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

At this point, it's not a question of if but more so when Post Malone will cop more ink on his face. Disguising his latest social upload as a tattoo reveal, Post Malone made no mention of the new addition to his body in his caption. He simply raised his leg to flaunt his cowboy boots and made a goofy face for the camera. Fans quickly realized something different about the rapper though. On the left side of his jaw, some fresh ink makes an appearance for the first time ever. It's unclear what exactly Malone opted for this time but it looks like it could be a stick of dynamite or a firework.

What do you think of Post Malone's new face tattoo? Do you think he's done with them now or will he find more room?