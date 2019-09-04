In just a few days, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding hits the streets, and it's safe to say that he's excited about the release. The 24-year-old pop-rap artist has been revealing bits and pieces about his forthcoming album within the last few weeks, and on Tuesday he shared the Hollywood's Bleeding tracklist.

The 17-song album will obviously host Post's previously released singles including "Circles" and his hit track "Wow." He's also recently revealed the album's features will include additions by DaBaby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee, and Young Thug.

Post seems to be coloring outside of the lines with this one as he exposes his fans to genres they may not be used to hearing him tackle. Still, fans are anticipating Post's Beerbongs & Bentley's followup. The rapper has seemed to nealy master the art of a catchy hook and a heartbreak anthem, so this Friday we'll all be waiting patiently for what the public hopes to be Post Malone's next masterpiece. Check out the tracklist below and let us know if you're looking forward to this one.

Tracklist

1. Hollywood's Bleeding

2. Saint Tropez

3. Enemies

4. Allergic

5. A Thousand Bad Times

6. Circles

7. Die For ME

8. On The Raod

9. Take What You Want

10. I'm Gonna Be

11. Staring At The Sun

12. Sunflower

13. Internet

14. Goodbyes

15. Myself

16. I Know

17. Wow