How does a hitmaker of Post Malone's pedigree continuously pick up where he left off? The answer to that question remains to be seen. With some songs from Beerbongs & Bentleys still in heavy rotation across various radio stations, it's safe to say that Posty's replay value has never been higher. Luckily for his ardent fans and Bud Light buddies, the Texas native is about to re-up on his stash in a major way. This morning, Post took to Twitter to reveal the release date to his upcoming, albeit as-of-yet untitled album.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Come September 6th, we'll be treated to what Post and his team have been touting as the "album of the year." At this point, all bets are off, though it's admittedly exciting to see how Post Malone has moved to top his 2018 output. Lead single "Goodbyes," featuring newly-number-one-on-Billboard rapper Young "Jeffery" Thug, has been one of the only indicators of a potential sonic direction. However, it does stand to reason that Republic will implore the singer to include "Wow," if only to capitalize on those sweet, sweet, streaming numbers.

With "Wow" and "Goodbyes" on deck, whatever Post has in store might very well be his most refined and mature album to date. Check back on September 6th for that new Post Malone album, and keep an eye out for future developments as they arrive.