The last three weeks have seen pop singer Lewis Capaldi comfortably sitting at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with his single "Someone You Loved" and although the top spot of the coveted chart has been in flux for much of this year, another new high-earner has just been crowned for the upcoming week.

Post Malone is no stranger to cranking out No. 1 hits. In the last year, his songs "Wow.," "Sunflower," and others have all charted very high on the Hot 100. His latest cut "Circles," which debuted just before the release of Hollywood's Bleeding, has been hovering around the Top Five for months but finally, the Texas-based recording artist has reclaimed the pole position with the country-tinged track. In a post by Dre London, Malone's longtime manager, it was revealed that the rapper can add another smash record to his growing arsenal. Joking with his family, London wrote: "Mama we did it!! Posty has a new #1 No more mortgage for u anymore."

The chart continues with Lewis Capaldi being knocked down to the second spot before Lizzo makes the first of her two Top Ten appearances with "Good As Hell."

Listen to Post Malone's new chart-topping single below and let us know if you think it'll stay on top next week.