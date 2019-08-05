It feels like anything that Post Malone releases is bound to shoot to the top of the Billboard charts. He's transitioned seamlessly from a cheesy rapper to a global phenomenon and now, he's one of the absolute biggest artists in the whole world. Last year, his album beerbongs & bentleys became a chart mainstay and as it continues to pick up streams, Posty is leading us into a new era of his career. Late last year, the superstar dropped "Wow" and a few weeks ago, he linked up with Young Thug for "Goodbyes." It appears as though his next single is coming soon because, on Post's YouTube page, he uploaded a snippet of his upcoming track called "Circles."



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Much like some deeper cuts on Stoney, Post Malone is heading into Fleetwood Mac-type territory on the new song, using country influences to create another banger. This type of strategy has worked out beautifully for the artist in the past, establishing himself as a true crossover success in several genres. "Circles" is just another example of how Malone has been able to achieve long-lasting recognition in the music industry.

Given the Bud Light branding on the video, the track may be released as a collaboration with the beer company. What do you think of it so far?