Post Malone has his next hit ready to go.
It feels like anything that Post Malone releases is bound to shoot to the top of the Billboard charts. He's transitioned seamlessly from a cheesy rapper to a global phenomenon and now, he's one of the absolute biggest artists in the whole world. Last year, his album beerbongs & bentleys became a chart mainstay and as it continues to pick up streams, Posty is leading us into a new era of his career. Late last year, the superstar dropped "Wow" and a few weeks ago, he linked up with Young Thug for "Goodbyes." It appears as though his next single is coming soon because, on Post's YouTube page, he uploaded a snippet of his upcoming track called "Circles."
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Much like some deeper cuts on Stoney, Post Malone is heading into Fleetwood Mac-type territory on the new song, using country influences to create another banger. This type of strategy has worked out beautifully for the artist in the past, establishing himself as a true crossover success in several genres. "Circles" is just another example of how Malone has been able to achieve long-lasting recognition in the music industry.
Given the Bud Light branding on the video, the track may be released as a collaboration with the beer company. What do you think of it so far?