Post Malone was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, forcing him to cancel his performance at TD Garden in Boston. While Malone didn't specify what exactly led to the symptoms, he complained of having a "difficult time breathing" in a statement on Twitter.

“I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body," Malone said in the post. "I felt so great last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”



Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The hospitalization comes a week after he tripped and fell into an opening onstage, causing him to pause his performance. He was able to return to the stage after a 15-minute break but ended the show after a few more songs.

Afterward, he revealed that he suffered bruised ribs during the worrying fall, but said that he had been cleared to resume the tour.

“I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you,” he concluded.

Malone has several more shows scheduled for next week and into October. It's unclear if he will need to postpone more concerts.

