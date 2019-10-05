Post Malone went viral this week for his live rendition of Sublime’s hit song “Santeria.” The Hollywood's Bleeding rapper was in Detroit, Michigan for the latest stop in his Runaway Tour when he decided to stop at the Axis Lounge inside the MGM Grand and have some fun with a local band.

In footage that surfaced online, Posty jumps on stage with local band Collison Six, and performs a cool rendition of Sublime’s 1997 hit. It’s unclear if Malone planned on jumping on stage to do the song of if he just felt the vibe and energy at the moment, but either way magic ensued. Fans were loving the impromptu performance, while the guitarist did so as well as he stood filming Posty right next to him on stage.

This isn’t the first time that Post Malone has done a “Santeria” cover though. Just back over the Summer, the Houston artist performed the song with members from the actual band for his Bud Light party. Peep that here and check out this week’s impromptu performance (below).