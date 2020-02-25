In an interview conducted back in September, Post Malone told Zane Lowe about how highly he thought of Mac Miller. "Mac was the first one that tweeted me," he recalled. "It's so weird because I listened to him since the beginning, I was like, 'Yeah, awesome. This guy's cool as shit.' Then to be able to meet him and become friends with him was just like, 'I look up to you, and now we're sitting here playing beer pong.'” Post went on to reveal that he and Mac had considered making a collaborative project together, which left fans imagining an alternate world where they would be able to enjoy that special music. Mac will continue to hold a special place in Post's heart and, on Monday night (Feb. 24), Post did something to keep his late friend's memory alive.

Post appeared onstage at PPG Paints Arena in Mac's hometown of Pittsburgh wearing a custom t-shirt that had "RIP MAC MILLER" airbrushed across the chest. The crowd must have rapturously applauded after seeing that a hometown hero is still getting his roses. This wasn't the first time that Post donned this tee. It was first unveiled a couple of weeks after Mac passed away in September of 2018.

Now would be a good time to remind you to go listen to Mac Miller's beautiful posthumous album, Circles.