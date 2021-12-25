Post Malone is teaming up with Magic: The Gathering for a new series of Friday night tournaments that will be held at stores across the world every week.

“I’m obsessed with Magic: The Gathering. This is really a dream come true. We’ll be doing some cool stuff so keep an eye out," Malone said in a press release.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Nathan Stewart, Head of Franchise Marketing for Wizards of the Coast added that they couldn't have found a bigger fan: “You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Magic: The Gathering than Post Malone. As a fan for years, he knows just how much Friday Night Magic means to players. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Posty in ways that will allow his signature style, talent and love of the game to combine in ways fans will never forget.”

Magic: The Gathering is a tabletop fantasy card game that debuted in 1993.

Back in April, TMZ reported that Malone had spent thousands of dollars on cards for the popular game. He also previously rocked a Magic-themed button-up during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Myers.

Check out the announcement for Malone's collaboration with Magic: The Gathering on Twitter below.

