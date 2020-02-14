Post Malone just made some serious history, becoming one of two total artists to have five songs reach the one billion streams mark. With the Ty Dolla $ign-featured "Psycho" officially reaching the billion milestone on Spotify this week, the Texas-raised Malone joins Justin Bieber as the only two artists to achieve such a feat.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

After starting out as a SoundCloud success with his hit single "White Iverson," nobody could have predicted the impact that Post Malone had on the music business, becoming a certified hitmaker in such a short time. Now, whatever the artist lends his name to has a good chance of debuting within the Top Ten on the Billboard Hot 100, racking up millions of streams on the same day. While he will surely see a handful of other songs reach the billion mark in his career, "Psycho" joins "Congratulations," "Rockstar," "Better Now," and "Sunflower," as his only existing records over the threshold.

According to Forbes, Post Malone's most-consumed song is currently "Rockstar," which features 21 Savage. The song remains one of the most popular songs daily on Spotify, nearing the two-billion stream point at the time of this publication. Do you think Posty has more gas left in the tank? Will he end up creating more history, surpassing Justin Bieber on this list?