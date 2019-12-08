Who wants to party on the Gulf Shores of Alabama? If you said no, you might be extremely lame, because Hangout Music Festival just announced their 2020 lineup and it's stacked. The three day music vacation on the beach has tapped Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chilli Peppers as the main headliners for the 11th instalment of their annual festival. Not to worry, there are some hip hop acts joining the ranks, including Megan Thee Stallion,Juice WRLD, Doja Cat, T-Pain, SAINt JHN, and many more. The genres of the music that can be heard at the festival have a wide range, from EDM, like Marshmello and RL Grime, to alternative pop like Lana Del Rey and Dominic Fike, to R&B like Jhené Aiko. The full lineup can be viewed below.

While the music should keep you pretty busy, the festival also offers an array of activities on the beach like volleyball, yoga, disco skating, and dance parties at their many beach clubs. The festival will take place from May 15th-17th, 2020, on the beaches of the Gulf Shores in Alabama. Tickets go on sale Monday, December 9th at 10:00am CT/11:00am ET. Y'all do not want to miss this one.