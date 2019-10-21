Post Malone tends to be a humble dude. Despite being one of the biggest hitmakers of this generation, he's someone who seems to be easily satiated by a case of Bud Light (or several) and a pack of smokes (or several). However, on Saturday night, the "Circles" singer decided to celebrate the success of his ongoing arena tour by hitting the club.

Popular nightclub, E11EVEN Miami, hosted a sold-out evening with Post Malone, which he showed up to with a loaded sack of cash. Post Malone's manager, Dre London, shared some shots from the wild affair on Instagram. In them, Posty is seen holding stacks on stacks, which were tossed in the air during his performance and stuffed into the waistbands of bottle girls. E11EVEN's IG page detailed that the bundles of bills amount to $50,000. Post also balled out this weekend by giving 21 Savage a diamond-encrusted Rolex for his birthday.

In a video recap of the night, Post gives a high-energy performance of "Rockstar" and tells the crowd, "I'm on a very very very special, super special, fucking wave today man." He then classically asks, "Can I have another brewksie?" He also shared a heartfelt message with his fans: "I love you motherfuckers more than life and tonight might be the most fun I've had in a long fucking time."

