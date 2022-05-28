Post Malone's been busy. His new, hotly anticipated album Twelve Carat Toothache is coming June 3rd, and fans can barely wait. He just performed on Saturday Night Live for his first time as musical guest, during which he debuted a moody new single with Fleet Foxes. And beyond his upcoming new music, he's also expecting his first child with his long-time girlfriend.

In the midst of all this, Post was able to stop by Hot Ones. His first appearance on the show five years ago is one of the series' most popular episodes, and so Sean pulled out all the stops, presenting Malone with a brand-new hot sauce lineup.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

The episode finds Sean and Post covering a wide range of topics, including both ghosts and Magic the Gathering. But Post also gets serious, detailing some of the struggles he had with his career. "There was a moment where I lost my passion to make music," Post said. "You know, it's like- it becomes a job. I was just a kid making music and I had all these songs and everything but it became a job with labels and touring and everything. And it gets so hard to actually focus on why you're there."

Now, however, Post says he's found his passion again. "I just want to make s**t. Finally," he said. "Now that I'm back it feels like I was in a cocoon and now I'm a beautiful butterfly."

All of this seems promising for Post's new album, the tracklist of which he released recently. It includes features from The Kid Laroi, The Weeknd, Gunna, and Doja Cat.

Check out the Hot Ones episode below.

