Kerwin Frost has been having a lot of great guests on his "Kerwin Frost Talks" web series, including A$AP Rocky and SZA. His latest guest is Post Malone, who just put out his third studio album, Hollywood Bleeding, last Friday. In the hour-long interview at Post's home, it's clear that they are good friends - goofing around as Post chainsmokes and crushes Bud Lights. Kerwin repeatedly pokes fun at Post for the many empty cans that accumulate around them throughout their chat, claiming that Post is attempting to advertise for the beer brand that he has partnered with.

While the majority of the interview consists of the two cracking jokes, Kerwin managed to pry some info about Posty's new album. The "Circles" artist revealed that the majority - more than ten songs of the seventeen - of Hollywood Bleeding was recorded in a three day span between heavy touring. Kerwin tried to get Post to choose a favorite track off the project but he said he enjoys the album as a whole.

When asked about his favorite artists at the moment, he listed Billie Eilish (whose outfits he admires) and DaBaby (who he refers to as "such a cool fucking cat"). Although Post confessed that he doesn't listen to much music to avoid being inspired by current trends, he shared that he's been listening to a lot of old Young Thug (yet still thinks the new album is "fucking incredible").