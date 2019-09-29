This week, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding album spends its third straight week at No. 1 on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart

Earning 149,000 equivalent album units, the project experiences a 25% drop in sales and becomes the first album in nearly a year to spend its first three weeks at No. 1 on the chart. The last effort to do so was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born soundtrack, which spent its first three weeks at No. 1 between October and November. It would later return in March to earn its fourth week.

The accomplishment is also matched by the fact that Post's previous beerbongs & bentleys spent its first three weeks at No. 1 as well in May of last year.

Furthermore, Hollywood's Bleeding becomes just the third album of the year to earn three weeks of numbers of 100,000 or more. Post is joined by labelmates Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande for Lover and Thank U, Next, respectively. All three albums managed to pump out units of six figures or more in their first three weeks.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Elsewhere on the chart, Young Thug's So Much Fun glides down to No. 5 with 45,000 units. You'll also find Lil Tecca's We Love You Tecca at No. 6 with 39,000 units while Chris Brown's Indigo moves up to No.7 with 33,000 units.

Further down the top 0, you'll find Lizzo's Cuz I Love You and Lil Nas X's 7 closing out the top 10 at No. 9 and 10.

Billboard 200 Top 10 (Sept. 29, 2019)

1. Post Malone, Hollywood's Bleeding

2. Zac Brown Band, The Owl

3. Blink-182, Nine

4. Taylor Swift, Lover

5. Young Thug, So Much Fun

6. Lil Tecca, We Love You Tecca

7. Chris Brown, Indigo

8. Billie Eilish, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

9. Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

10. Lil Nas X, 7