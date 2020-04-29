Post Malone is putting the fate of his $1 million coronavirus relief donation in the hands of his fans, who may not have the financial means themselves to support the causes they wish to. Following the success of his live streamed Nirvana tribute concert last Friday, which helped raise over $4.3 million for the World Health Organization (WHO)'s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, Posty has decided to contribute some of his own wealth to a good cause as well. On Wednesday, the singer/rapper tweeted his latest charitable venture, which lets fans decide where he should send his $1 million donation.

"Thanks to everyone that watched the stream the other day & helped raise some money & kick some ass!" he wrote. "I want to donate a million dollars but need your help doing it:)) text me 817-270-6440." According to Complex, Posty's team will personally review all the submissions that fans send to this number. The suggested causes should "aim to assist in specific areas including COVID-19 frontline responders, education, homelessness, mental health, veteran aid, and more."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Not everyone has the ability to financially support causes that may be close to them or that have helped them in the past," the artist said in a statement. "The fans are the absolute best and I want to give them the chance to give to charities that mean something to them."

