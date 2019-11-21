Looks like someone was feeling quite generous! Donning a blue kilt to match his Dallas Cowboys football jersey, a team which he's a massive fan of, Post Malone sat down for a meal at well-known LA diner, Mel's Drive-In, on Monday, and left the staff a $1,000 tip. The diner's official Instagram page shared a photo of the mega-famous artist in front of the establishment, captioning it: "Always great having our friend @postmalone in for breakfast! Awesome music and a great guy!" Post was seen taking the time to chat and take photos with fans, living up to his rep as a total sweetheart.

It's possible that Posty gave such a charitable tip due to his pretty decent luck these days: despite the fact that his third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding, was recently dethroned from the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts by country artist, Luke Combs, the ultra-talented star earned two back-to-back top 10 spots on Billboard's top albums of the decade for his debut album, Stoney, and his sophomore album, beerbongs & bentleys. As his Runaway tour with Swae Lee comes to a close, which he's been celebrating heavily, the two made an annoucement that there will be more tour dates in 2020. The second leg of the tour will commence on February 4th in Omaha, allowing Posty to bask in this prosperous high for a little while longer before going back on the road. From the looks of it, 2020 is about to be Post's best year yet.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest