Post Malone, one of the highest paid artists of 2020 with an income of over $20 million, is putting that cash to good use with a new investment in what might some might call an unorthodox choice for the Texas singer/rapper.

Posty, who reportedly spent over $40,000 on Postmates delivery in 2018 from chains like Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and KFC, has switched lanes away from traditional meat with this new financial investment in Actual Veggies, a company that makes plant-based burgers. The plant-based meat industry has boomed over the past few years, and it seems the rapper sees the financial potential of the company, alongside the health benefits.

Actual Veggies takes the plant-based approach further than their competitors by focusing less on imitating the taste and texture of meat and instead letting the natural tastes of the vegetables speak for themselves. Clearly the strategy is a success, as Post Malone's management team Electric Feel Ventures joined MLS star Kieran Gibbs and Rose Street Capital firm, among others, to amass a whopping $2.3 million in investments for Actual Veggies in the company's seeding investment round.

Co-founder and CEO of Actual Veggies, Hailey Schwartz, had this to say about the high profile investment: "The growth we have seen over the past few months far exceeded our expectations... We are humbled by our new partners’ shared excitement and look forward to building off our success to further scale Actual Veggies." Schwartz co-founded the company just over a year ago in March 2020.

Hopefully, the investment, which is pocket change for Posty, is fruitful for both parties.

