Post Malone continues to prove that he's a commercial giant for a second week in a row. According to Billboard, the rapper's latest opus, Hollywood's Bleeding secured the top spot on the Billboard 200 for a second week in a row. Although his sales dropped by 59% from the previous week, he still moved 198,000 equivalent album units this week. Considering he was one of the highest streaming artists in 2018, it's not shocking that he's been #1 for two weeks in a row.

Despite the commercial success, Post Malone admitted in an interview with Zane Lowe that he wasn't striving to make a radio-friendly record with Hollywood's Bleeding. After establishing himself as a radio juggernaut with beerbongs & bentleys, he wanted to make an album that was true to himself.

"I wanted to be super organic, I wanted to be the way I wanted to be," he explained. "Not to separate my fans from me or alienate my fans but at the same time to make something that I think is bitchin', and that I think other people will think is bitchin'. I'm not trying to make huge smashes. I want to make songs that tell stories that are genuine to me, which I think is really awesome."

Interestingly enough, the rapper also revealed that the majority of the album was created in a matter of days.