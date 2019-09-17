Post Malone is fresh off of the release of his third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding. The project further cemented Post Malone as a bonafide hit-maker. The project launched to number one in its first week on the Billboard 200 but he also managed to get all seventeen songs on the album onto the Billboard Hot 100. Four of them landed positions in the top 10 including "Take What You Want" featuring an odd combination of collaborators, Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne.

The song might be just another top 10 hit for Travis Scott and Post Malone but there's a larger significance to the feat for Ozzy Osbourne. The song debuted at number 8 and marks Ozzy's first top 10 song since 1989. The last record he had in the top 10 was his duet with Lita Ford, "Close My Eyes Forever." It's been 30 years and three months since the song hit the chart which means Ozzy Osbourne broke the record previously held by Dobie Gray’s “Drift Away” in 1973 and his feature on the song's cover by Uncle Kracker in 2003.

"Take What You Want" might be an odd combination of artists on one track but clearly, it works. Not only did Post help Ozzy hit the charts again but apparently, he also deserves credit for getting Ozzy back in the lab and working on a new album.

"I’d never even heard of this kid. He wanted me to sing on his song ‘Take What You Want,’ so I did and then one thing led to another," Ozzy told The Sun. "I started recording a new album with Post Malone’s producer Andrew Watt. It’s only nine tracks but it was a catalyst to get me to where I am today.”