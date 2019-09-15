Post Malone is undeniably one of the most gifted pop songwriters right now. On September 6, he dropped his third studio album, Hollywood Bleeding. Upon first listening to its 17 tracks, it becomes immediately clear that the project is overflowing with potential hits. Posty's pen-game is so strong that all four of the singles performed incredibly well on the charts.

"Circles", which was released just a week before the album, debuted at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and you should expect to see it steadily continue its climb. However, Post is already eyeing his next takeover. Despite the difficult decision, according to HipHopNMore, the next song to get the commercial push will be "Enemies", featuring DaBaby. While "Enemies" has Post delivering one of his trademark infectious hooks, one could assume that a big factor in this decision is DaBaby's rapidly rising star right now. The artist broke out with "Suge" at the beginning of this summer and now he's crossing over into the mainstream, hopping on the tracks of fellow chart-toppers like Lizzo ("Truth Hurts (Remix)") and Lil Nas X ("Panini (Remix)").

Even though declaring a song a single means that it's likely going to receive a video treatment and a submission to radio stations, "Enemies" seems to be taking off on its own already. As mentioned in this video of DaBaby beefing with Siri over her mispronouncing his name, "Enemies" reached the #1 spot on Apple Music's global streaming chart.

Post Malone also put out a music video for "Saint-Tropez" on Wednesday. The method of promoting Hollywood Bleeding may just be pushing multiple songs simultaneously, confident that any Post song can gain traction.