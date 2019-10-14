It's as if a coalition of mad scientists and music industry insiders gained access to a top-secret scientific lab with the sole intention of designing the most commercially accessible, mainstream-friendly sales juggernaut in history. The end result was none other than Bud Light Baron himself, Post Malone. Blending styles of hip-hop, emo, rock, pop, and the occasional folk melody, Posty has settled on a formula that works wonders for both himself and his fans. His most recent effort, Hollywood's Bleeding, found him perfecting on the foundation laid by its predecessor Beerbongs And Bentleys -- resulting in another platinum plaque for his efforts.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

Considering the project is mere months old, it's another big win for Post Malone. It also goes to show that his fans are in it for the long haul, having invested in Malone's story beyond the appeal of his singles. For many, Hollywood's Bleeding showed depth of character and the courage to look beyond expectations. For that reason, it feels like Post's most "grown man" album thus far. In other words, the Frat Boy has become a Frat Man.

Congratulations to Post Malone and his team for a job well done!