This may be the most wholesome video to exist on this earth. A video of Post Malone gained serious traction on Sunday, in which the artist is absolutely sending it to Shania Twain's performance onstage at the 2019 American Music Awards. Posty appears to be having the time of his life, dancing and singing along to Shania's most famous hit, "Man, I Feel Like A Woman." There's something so respectable about a man so proudly and unapologetically belting out this female empowerment anthem. Shania even retweeted the viral video, writing in her quote tweet, "Awesome! I’m so glad I got to see this! @PostMalone’s got moves" followed by three fire emojis.

In an interview with USA Today on Thursday, Shania actually said that her "one wish" for the AMAs was to "get a hug in with Post Malone." She further expressed, "I love him, and I've been such a big fan for a long time." While it's unknown whether she got to embrace the singer/rapper, seeing this video of him overtly showing his love for her must have felt just as good.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Post was nominated for six awards, and managed to get one win with "Best Rap Album" at the award ceremony, much to the confusion and anger of many viewers who argued that the album in question, Hollywood Bleeding, would hardly even qualify as rap. While there is definitely some validity in these criticisms, they're mostly aimed at the award show, rather than the artist, for improperly placing his work in relatively inapplicable categories. In his acceptance speech for the award, he unexpectedly shouted out his favourite fruit by declaring "I love grapes." Though he only nabbed the one award, his performance of "Take What You Want," with Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne was legendary, and overall, the night was certainly a success for him.