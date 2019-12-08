Post Malone has had a long standing partnership with Crocs. The rapper has released several collaborative projects with them in the past, and he's getting ready to release the fourth. To help make some noise for his release, Posty gave away free pairs of the shoes at a Chicken Express restaurant in his hometown of Southlake, Texas. What’s even more special about the chicken spot is that Post Malone used to work there. He was not there in person, however he did send over enough Crocs for the staff of the restaurant and all of the customers who ordered "The Posty Special," which also includes a box of chicken and fries.

The rapper is very satisfied with how the shoes came out. "This latest drop with Crocs is our best yet. I wanted to make a more tactical and chunky shoe and they gave me all the tools to do just that. I think they came out really neat, and I hope everyone loves them as much as I do,

he said of the latest iteration.

Those who are interested in the Post Malone x Duet Max Clog will have the chance to purchase them from crocs.com and select retailers on Tuesday, December 10 at 10 a.m. EST.

Will you be copping?