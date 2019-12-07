Doesn't that just warm your heart? The rapper/singer rolled out a surprise performance with Swae Lee of their mega hit "Sunflower" at the GQ "Men Of The Year" Awards after party held at EDITION in West Hollywood on Thursday night. The tourmates gave the crowd a night to remember, and it looks like the evening was fairly emotional for Post. In a video filmed by a partygoer, he can be seen giving a very heartfelt speech about the positivity that was radiating throughout the night, ensuring to express his gratitude to everybody in attendance.

"To be able to be here and just f*ck around and have a good ass f*ckin' time and sing these songs is so f*ckin' important. Everyone's here to have a good f*ckin time, there’s no hate, there’s no bullsh*t. We left it all on the outside. It’s just love for one f*ckin night and we will never forget it," he says in the sentimental speech. "It’s so important—and I’m the luckiest man in the world to be able to come up here and sing these songs and it means the f*cking universe to me, words cannot how grateful and how thankful I am for the love and the support." The message here is too sweet, and Post is reflecting on his incredible year as an artist and his overall success. He proceeded to give another performance, solo this time, of his song "Wow," and that title probably describes how everyone felt after that powerful speech.