The first thing you notice about Post Malone when you look at him is the amount of ink he's got on his face. When he first broke out as a rapper with "White Iverson," Malone's visage was relatively clean but, in the years following, he's been getting tons of face tattoos to decorate his look, becoming a vital part of his image. The hitmaker revealed in a new interview that the reason why he keeps on getting new ones is likely because of the way he feels about himself.



Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"I'm a ugly-ass motherfucker," says Post Malone in a new cover story with GQ before elaborating on why he believes his face tattoos form some sort of shield between himself and the way he's seen in public. "It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."

In the last several months, Post Malone has added a couple of new tattoos to his face, including a bloody saw blade and a gauntlet. What do you think he'll get next?