Post Malone's Nirvana tribute concert to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts has been given the seal of approval from the late frontman's wife, Courtney Love. Posty teased his plans to pay homage to the legendary grunge band via social media on Wednesday by posting a clip of himself on stage while a Nirvana song plays in the background. The clip ends with the details for the tribute concert, indicating that it will take place on Friday (April 24th) at 6:00pm EST/3:00pm PST via live stream on Youtube. Posty has often expressed how instrumental Nirvana was in influencing his music taste, so it's no surprise that he chosen to perform some of his favourites from their catalogue in order to raise money for United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

While the Nirvana lead, Kurt Cobain, is not here to offer his blessing, his wife, Courtney Love, sure is. On Wednesday, Courtney posted a screenshot of a headline announcing Posty's plans on Instagram to show her appreciation for his efforts, along with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Google for their role in the benefit event.

"Thank you @postmalone @who ( worldhealthorganization) & @google who will match 5 million $ in donations," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs (profound to watch this amazing health care system working=inspiring)." She also recognized her late husband for his talents that have stood the test of time and led to amazing efforts like these. "Thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the usage. Good luck mr malone." Don't miss the Nirvana tribute concert streaming live via Post Malone's official Youtube channel on Friday, April 24th at 6:00pm EST/3:00pm PST.