As a first-time dad, Post Malone is likely learning a lot about himself, and his little girl right now. Following her birthl in May (followed by an announcement earlier this month), the "Congratulations" hitmaker has taken steps to connect with other parents around the world by designing a children's clothing collection for them to purchase for their own little ones.

As PEOPLE reports, the 26-year-old's PostyCo Kids is now available for pre-order and includes pieces like hoodies, jumpers, tote bags, and hats.

"The PostyCo Kids collection items are cute clothes for little rockstars with sizes ranging from baby and toddler to youth styles," a press release reveals. "Our little ones and your little ones can rock out in a range of apparel and accessories including a onesie, tees and hoodies featuring the raddest pop-art inspired Post Malone graphics, and more."

Prices for the merchandise are super affordable, ranging from $25 to $65. While anyone interested can place an order now, it's worth noting that shipping won't begin until August.





At the same time that Malone revealed his role as a girl dad, the singer shared that he's also an engaged man, although his fiancée's identity is on the down-low as she's not a public figure.

The father of one recently opened up about how the woman in his life was crucial to keeping him alive at the height of his drinking, describing her as a "beautiful person that made [him] feel like a human being again" – read more about that here, and shop Post Malone's new children's clothing line here.

