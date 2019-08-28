Post Malone's follow-up to beerbongs&bentleys is officially on the way. The singer's been riding the wave of his sophomore release for a year and a half but in the past few months, he's unleashed a handful of new singles. Hollywood's Bleeding is set to arrive next week but thankfully, fans will get a new single ahead of that.

Posty's anticipated single, "Circles" is set to arrive this Friday, one week before dropping his new album. The singer's latest single was supposed to arrive a week and a half ago but it failed to appear on streaming services. Post had to deal with several angry fans but they'll be happy to know the single is only a few days away.

The "rockstar" singer has slowly released new single since last December in anticipation for Hollywood's Bleeding. On Christmas Eve, he released his single, "Wow" which got a remix later on in 2019 featuring Roddy Ricch and Tyga. In early July, he teamed up with Young Thug for his most recent single, "Goodbyes."

A week after the release of his upcoming album, he'll be hitting the road with Swae Lee on the "Runaway" tour. Swae Lee will also be releasing a project ahead of the tour so make sure you keep an eye out for that. The "Runaway" tour kicks off on September 14th.