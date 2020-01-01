It's 2020! Last night, Post Malone performed at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve extravaganza in New York City. The lineup for the event was eclectic, featuring performances from Sam Hunt, Paula Abdul, Ciara, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Salt-N-Pepa, Sheryl Crow, Usher, the Jonas Brothers, and more. Post stood out though in his pink suit and cowboy boots as he gave the crowd spirited live renditions of "Congratulations" and "Circles."

Maybe Post was a little too lit though, because during his performance he fell off the stage. Posty usually keeps it cool though, and he smiled and took selfies with fans before being lifted back on the stage. One twitter user who was in attendance wrote, "Here’s the aftermath of Post Malone falling off the stage tonight. He had just hugged Seacrest and went to shake fans’ hands and his foot slipped off the stage. After he and fans got over the initial shock he smiled for a selfie as roadies helped him back up." The young artist was back on his grind the second he recovered.

Post's smash single "Congratulations" earned the rare Diamond status this past year and he also enjoyed the success of his latest album, Hollywood's Bleeding.