Post Malone appeared on Wednesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss a number of topics ranging from his love for Costco to the time he got a tattoo at his dentist's office.

Noam Galai / Getty Images

As for why Malone would get a tattoo at a dentist's office, the answer is simple: "Two birds with one stone," Malone joked. "We talked about it and we were just like, you know, 'I'm gonna be sitting around for hours doing nothing anyways, why not get two bad things out of the way at the same time?'"

Malone went on to explain his newfound love for Costco during the pandemic: “I never knew the beauty of Costco, and one day I woke up and I had an epiphany, and I was just like, ‘Let’s go to Costco.’ So we get up, get out of bed, go straight to Costco. I got my membership card, it’s the worst picture on the back I’ve ever seen. But it’s a beautiful place," Malone, who just revealed a new collab with Crocs, told Kimmel.

Kimmel, who has been a member since 1994, asked for Malone's thoughts on sampling items at Costco. “I think we should just get rid of the samples completely, or let you just sample stuff off of the shelf, pick something out and just go for it," the rapper responded.

Check out Malone's conversation with Kimmel below.

[Via]