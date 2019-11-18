There's no denying Post Malone's impact this decade. From the release of "White Iverson," he became the biggest pop star in the world and making his imprint across several genres. His debut album, Stoney arrived in 2016 before dropping beerbongs & bentleys and this year's Hollywood's Bleedings. As we approach the end of the decade, Billboard has released their top 200 albums of the decade and Posty has earned himself two back to back spots. Stoney currently sits at #6 while beerbongs holds it down at number 5.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Post Malone's manager, Dre London, celebrated the dub on social media earlier today. "Men Lie, Women lie... These stats don’t!! So f*ckin proud of you @postmalone," London wrote on Instagram along with a screenshot of the top 10 which also includes Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. Ed Sheeran is the only other artist who has two spots in the top 10.

Adele's 21, released in 2011, takes the number one spot while Taylor Swift's 1989 takes the #2 spot. #3 and #4 go to Ed Sheeran's ÷ (Divide) and the Frozen soundtrack, respectively. Drake's Views holds it down at number 9 while Kendrick Lamar's DAMN. rounds out the top 10.

It shouldn't be surprising that Post managed to take two spots up in the top 10. He's become a streaming giant in his own right. Earlier this year, he joined the likes of Drake, Ariana Grande, and more as one of Spotify's most popular artists.