If an apocalypse occurs, we now know that none other than Post Malone will be ready to survive and bunker down since the "Circles" musician has dropped $3 million on a Utah mansion that's apocalypse ready. TMZ reports on the real estate update that's located in Northern Utah outside of Salt Lake City.

The home (that's seen in the video below) sits on 6.75 acres and boasts stunning views of the canyons, gorgeous mountains and some of the city skyline. The estate has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, wine cellar, fire pit, basketball court, hot tub, home gym and Post plans to build a recording studio - by no surprise. Furthermore, Post is making sure the home is equipped with an underground bunker for when the end of the world hits and is even planning on setting up numerous bunk beds for his entourage.

In other Post news, he recently dropped off his Hollywood's Bleeding album and shared a true explanation of where the album is coming from.

"I wanted to be super organic, I wanted to be the way I wanted to be," he explained. "Not to separate my fans from me or alienate my fans but at the same time to make something that I think is bitchin', and that I think other people will think is bitchin'. I'm not trying to make huge smashes. I want to make songs that tell stories that are genuine to me, which I think is really awesome."