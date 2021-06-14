Celebrities will pay a pretty penny on their teeth, whether they're getting professional dental work done or just throwing some jewelry in their mouths. We've previously reported on several artists opting for veneers—a procedure that can set someone back tens of thousands of dollars—while others decide on grills where they drop a few stacks on gold, platinum, or everyone's favorite, diamonds.

Post Malone is no stranger to switching things up and he reportedly executed a major flex by spending $1.6 million on his veneers, and the price included a pair of diamond fangs.

According to TMZ, Posty underwent major dental reconstruction that "included 28 units of ceramic restoration." That seems all fine and well, but he opted to install two diamond fangs that totaled 12 carats. The work was a partnership that involved "celeb dentist Thomas Connelly, cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi and Isaac Bokhoor and his team at Angel City Jewelers."

A few celebrities who have recently shown off their new pearly white veneers include A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Yachty, NBA YoungBoy, Layzie Bone, Moneybagg Yo, and 21 Savage. Many artists have taken out their grills to display new smiles but none have come close to that $1.6 million number. Check out a few images of Malone's new teeth below.

