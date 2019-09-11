Post Malone Drops Luxurious Video For "Saint-Tropez"

Post Malone's new video gives a glimpse of the so-called good life.

When you're a consistent chart-topping artist like Post Malone, the label blesses you with some exorbitant music video budgets. The "Circles" video that Post released last week offered a cinematic fairyland with a whole narrative arc. The "Saint-Tropez" video is nothing like that. It's a stereotypical hip hop video that displays the good life through massive homes, expensive cars and fine clothing. However, this one differs in that Post is totally alone throughout the whole thing, save for a chauffeur who motionlessly stands aside his vintage automobile. It adds a melancholic dimension - as is often present in his music - since there is no entourage of friends or procession of women to share in these luxuries.

The video appears to be shot in the same location that he held his interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 to promote Hollywood Bleeding. Malone was at this castle in Provence in the South of France in order to work on his upcoming signature Rosé, ritzily named Maison No. 9. He roams the home's premises, donning a Louis Vuitton bulletproof vest. There are aerial shots of a fleet of white luxury vehicles driving through the mountains, including a Bugatti, a Lambo truck, a McClaren and a Rolls Royce. Exhibiting this lavish lifestyle suits the song - which is probably the trappiest, flexiest and funniest on his new album - even though it probably doesn't suit the simple man himself that much. In certain shots, you can spot a lone Bud Light can that gives away the truth beneath the fancy facade.