This week, Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding slips back down toNo.2 in another instance of the trend that the album has been displaying on the charts since its debut. Periodically occupying the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200 albums chart, Hollywood's Bleeding has been continuously bumped for the top slot as new high-ticket efforts claim the place in their debut weeks only for the project to return to No. 1 a week later.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

This time around, Posty is conceding to country artist Luke Combs's sophomore studio album What You See Is What You Get. In its opening week, the effort earns 172,000 album units with 109,000 units accounting for pure album sales, marking the largest week for a country album in over a year. With a remaining 58,000 SEA units, it also becomes the largest streaming week for a country album ever.

As for Post, Hollywood's Bleeding logs 72,000 equivalent album units after spending five nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1. He's trailed by NBA Youngboy whose AI YoungBoy 2 is still putting up numbers with 50,000 equivalent album units. Summer Walker's Over It slides up to No. 4 with 48,000 units this week.

Elsewhere on the chart, Kanye West's Jesus Is King drops from No. 2 to No. 6 with 38,000 units while DaBaby's KIRK earns 32,000 units for a spot at No. 7. Young Thug's So Much Fun take s a familiar place at No. 9 with 30,000 with the week's most notable move coming from Rod Wave's Ghetto Gospel moving up from No. 14 to crack the top 10, boosted by a Lil Durk-assisted remix of "Heart On Ice."