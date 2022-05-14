Post Malone is readying himself to become a first-time father, but that doesn't mean he's not still a child at heart. Earlier this week, the Stoney singer dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to dish on his upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live, fourth studio album, and of course, his girlfriend's pregnancy.

While chatting with the late-night host, Posty was asked about the tattoo that he gave his Australian collaborator, The Kid LAROI, during one of their studio sessions. "This was actually while we were recording the record, I think," he recalled.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

"So we’ll break it down. He was wearing a denim forehead wrap…no, just joking. So, it’s a man, and he has some clogs on. Indicated here, by the clogs," the New York-born performer began breaking down the ink he gave LAROI. "It kept growing, too. It originally was a stick figure, and he was like, 'Alright, keep going.' And everybody who was there, was like, 'Does he need a hat, though?'"

Fallon then hinted that the younger star also gave his older friend a piece. "That's true," Malone confirmed with a laugh, describing the piece as "the story of [his] life."

"I have 2 shit," was what LAROI inked on the 26-year-old. When asked why, he explained, "Because I had to... So, we just freestyled these, so I must’ve really had to poop, back at that time."

Check it all out in the clip above

