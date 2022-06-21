There have been major changes in Post Malone's life and they are all celebratory. The singer-rapper not only release his latest album Twelve Carat Toothache but welcomed his firstborn with his newly-revealed fiancée. Malone recently went on a wide-ranging promotional tour to hype his record and not long ago, he stopped by The Howard Stern Show to discuss both his career and personal life, including his struggles.

Posty spoke about reaching a low point and detailed how his drinking became so severe that he didn't think he would live through it.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

"It was to a really rough point, and I couldn't get up off the floor for weeks, " he said. "It was screwdrivers, it was vodka and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren't f*cking there." Malone added that he's "responsible now" when it comes to his drinking and said that he received "so much guidance" from famous friends like Justin Bieber.

Post admitted that he was "trapped" in his own destructive cycle, but learned that in order for there to be real change in his life, he needed "to do a lot less talking and a lot more listening." His fiancée became a guiding light of sorts.

"I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again," he said. "It's the guidance out of the dark into the light. She saved my f*cking life—it's pretty epic."

Watch Post Malone detail his story below.

