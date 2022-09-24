Post Malone is known for putting on high energy shows. A recent concert in St. Louis saw the "Congratulations" star take a nasty fall into a hole on stage. The tumble was so brutal that Malone had to end the show to seek medical attention. In a video from the concert, he apologized for having to cut the show short while promising fans in Missouri that he'll make it up to them at a later date.

Following the fall, Post's manager, Dre London, gave fans an update on the condition, sharing, "We did X-rays @ hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs! I truly don’t know any artist like him. Talking to him few hrs ago he was still saying Dre don’t go hard on em’ explaining more then saying the show must go on! let’s all keep him in our thoughts as we know he will wake up in pain."

The 27-year old rapper was eager to perform again soon despite the painful collapse. He took the stage on Friday (September 24) during a concert and showed no signs of haven been injured.



Post Malone performs on stage in 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida- Rich Fury/Getty Images

So much so that Malone showed off his dance moves for the excited crowd. Days before making his to the stage, the "Circles" star explained to fans what actually went down the night of his nasty fall.

“Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars are on the guitar stand and there’s this big-ass hole," he shared in an Instagram post. "I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my ass. [It] winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good. Everything’s good. They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour.”

Check out Malone's return, and funny dance moves below.

