New York has a promising scene of artists who fall somewhere between the lines of rap and pop. Between A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Lil Tecca, it's safe to say that the next few years of NYC hip-hop should be entertaining. Boogie is certainly more established than the 17-year-old "Ran$om" star but, with each week, Tecca continues to gain fans. His hit single has been sitting inside of the Billboard Hot 100's Top Ten for a minute and recently, he was joined by a couple of Post Malone songs. Posty isn't seeing the young man as competition though. In fact, he wants to see Tecca win. He even shelled out the money to cop one of his t-shirts, rocking it behind-the-scenes at one of his shows.

Hanging out with producer FKi 1st, Post Malone was captured fooling around with one of his new Bud Light cans. The beer features the rapper's face on the can, keeping the beverage cool and helping you look like a baller despite your questionable taste in beer. Some fans are noticing Posty's choice of attire though: a tee containing the album artwork for We Love You Tecca, Lil Tecca's recent project. Either Post really liked the body of work, messes with Tecca's movement, or is planning to collaborate with him in the future.

Would you be here for a Post Malone x Lil Tecca track?