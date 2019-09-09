Post Malone and Jimmy Fallon have pretty great chemistry together on camera. Anytime Fallon has Posty on his show, some sort of hilarity ensues. You may remember the two going on a dinner date to Olive Garden last year for Fallon's first time at the restaurant. Now that Post has released his latest project, Hollywood's Bleeding, he celebrated with Jimmy Fallon to a trip to Medieval Times where they got into a jousting competition... kinda.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Posty and Fallon tried their hands at knighthood at a trip to Medieval Times. They kicked things off with dinner where they were served chicken and roasted potatoes. Unfortunately for Post, no mashed potatoes were available at the time so Fallon had to give him a helping hand. The Queen of Medieval Times also admitted that she's a fan of Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower."

The two peeped the jousting competition before Post suggests they get into the battlefield where they have a sword battle. Post takes it a step further when he challenges the "lily livered cat scallion" Fallon to a jousting competition. Unfortunately, the two weren't trained enough for the competition so they simply provided voice-overs.

Aside from his trek to Medieval Times, it looks like Post is on pace to score another #1 album. According to reports, he's aiming to move 450K to 500K equivalent album units in the first week with 190K to 215K of those coming from pure sales.