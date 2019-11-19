Two months ago, Post Malone released his third studio album Hollywood's Bleeding, a record that quickly secured the No. 1 spot on the charts. He's watched his singles break records and in two days, the rapper's two-month sold-out Runaway Tour concludes in California. It's safe to say that Post has much to celebrate these days, and by the looks of things, he got an early start on Monday morning.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Post was caught by a TMZ cameraman in Hollywood outside of Hooters drinking beer and smoking cigarettes. The restaurant doesn't open until 11:00 a.m., but he'd reportedly been there since eight o'clock in the morning. "We were sitting around the house and we were trying to figure out what the hell to do," Post said. They then decided to call Hooters and after pulling a few strings, they were able to get the place opened up early.

Aside from getting drinks to "celebrate life and two shows left," Post gave his explanation as to why only Swae Lee from Rae Sremmurd was on tour with him. The Beerbongs & Bentleys artist shared that he spends time in the studio with Swae and after the pair collaborated on "Sunflower," it made sense for him to hit the road. There isn't any underlying issue with Slim Jxmmi, it was just a business move and Post "connected on a personal level" with Swae. Watch his clip below.