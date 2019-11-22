It goes without saying that some of today's younger fans have no knowledge about Ozzy Osbourne and his insane musical legacy. The Black Sabbath vocalist has become a fixture in music history, heavy metal music, and the twisted world of reality TV. And while he hasn't exactly been active in the quote-unquote hip-hop game, this year found Ozzy Osbourne connecting with none other than the Bud Light Baron himself, Post Malone.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

"Take What You Want," which also featured Travis Scott in a supporting role, was seen by many as the strongest song on Hollywood's Bleeding. For a noted fan of rock-and-roll music like Posty, linking with a legend of Ozzy's pedigree was a massive flex, one that did not go unappreciated. Now, with Posty wrapping up his long-running tour, it made sense to go out with a bang. During a show at the Los Angeles Forum, Post Malone surprised audiences with an appearance from the Prince of Darkness himself. Rest assured he lived up to his moniker, donning a sinister trench coat and rosary combo, the look of one adverse to anything even remotely sunlight-related.

You can check out footage of their joint collaboration below. Luckily, no bats were harmed during the performance. Anyone have love for Black Sabbath in the comments?