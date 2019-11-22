The Bud Light Baron and the Prince Of Darkness.
It goes without saying that some of today's younger fans have no knowledge about Ozzy Osbourne and his insane musical legacy. The Black Sabbath vocalist has become a fixture in music history, heavy metal music, and the twisted world of reality TV. And while he hasn't exactly been active in the quote-unquote hip-hop game, this year found Ozzy Osbourne connecting with none other than the Bud Light Baron himself, Post Malone.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
"Take What You Want," which also featured Travis Scott in a supporting role, was seen by many as the strongest song on Hollywood's Bleeding. For a noted fan of rock-and-roll music like Posty, linking with a legend of Ozzy's pedigree was a massive flex, one that did not go unappreciated. Now, with Posty wrapping up his long-running tour, it made sense to go out with a bang. During a show at the Los Angeles Forum, Post Malone surprised audiences with an appearance from the Prince of Darkness himself. Rest assured he lived up to his moniker, donning a sinister trench coat and rosary combo, the look of one adverse to anything even remotely sunlight-related.
You can check out footage of their joint collaboration below. Luckily, no bats were harmed during the performance. Anyone have love for Black Sabbath in the comments?