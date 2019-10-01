Post Malone dropped his third studio album, Hollywood Bleeding, at the beginning of September and headed right out on tour to show his fans how his new hits translate to the stage. On Sunday night, the "Runaway tour" made its stop in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit Free Press' review of the show says that Posty put on "what was essentially an old-fashioned hard-rock show... leaving his sweat on the floor and a smashed guitar to go with it."

Post is accompanied on his North America tour by Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh, but since he was in Detroit, he had to bring out another friend, Big Sean. In Dre London's (Post's manager) video recap of the night, Big Sean is seen rising to the stage to rapturous applause from his hometown. He performed “Bounce Back" and “I Don’t F*ck With You," while Post smoked a cigarette in the background. Sean Don assured the crowd that he’s about to drop “a bomb” with his new music.

The Dre London video also documented Tyla Yaweh praising Big Sean backstage, poignantly telling him, "You don't know how much you helped me in life." Tyla Yaweh is signed to the same management as Post, London Entertainment, and makes the kind of hip hop-R&B crossovers that will likely bring him huge fame in the near future. His biggest song to date is "High Right Now" - which is featured on his debut album that dropped this year, Heart Full of Rage - and his new YG-assisted single, "I Think I Luv Her" sounds like it has huge potential.

The "Runaway Tour" has also spawned a viral video of Post mimicking his manager and a meme of his shocked face upon being flashed by an audience member.