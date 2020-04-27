Over the years, Post Malone has asserted himself as a bonafide hitmaker, ascending from SoundCloud rapper to one of the biggest artists in the world. It seems as though every single he puts out is poised to become a #1 hit and, although that time is over for his last single "Circles," he's still breaking records because of its incredible run on the charts.

Spending its thirty-fourth week inside the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, clocking in at #6 this week, Post Malone's "Circles" has just broken the record as the song that has spent the longest number of weeks inside the top ten. Amazingly enough, he's beating his own record, which he tied with the Swae Lee-assisted "Sunflower."

Considering the fact that this song is still performing as well as it is, it's currently on pace to obliterate the record.

Post Malone is now the sole owner of this record, previously sharing the title with Maroon 5 and Cardi B for "Girls Like You" and Ed Sheeran for "Shape Of You." Both of those songs spent thirty-three weeks in the Top 10.

In other news, Post performed his first live show in weeks on Friday, live-streaming a Nirvana tribute show and raising millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief.

Congratulations to Post Malone!