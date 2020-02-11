Vendors selling bootleg merch outside major concert events is a fairly common occurrence, but Live Nation has had enough of the ones setting up shop outside Post Malone's "Runaway Tour". The hitmaker is now on the second leg of this tour with Swae Lee, so the entertainment company has probably been putting up with these pesky vendors for some time now. Live Nation, which handles the sales of Post Malone's merchandise, is seeking to eradicate this threat to their profits by filing a lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Live Nation is requesting the court to grant them a temporary restraining order against any person selling knockoff merch at the Posty's shows. They wish for the R.O. to be approved by his New Jersey stop on February 18th and remain effective for the duration of the tour. If granted, Live Nation will have the right to seize the fake products from the vendors and destroy them. The documents state that the bootleggers have been a great nuisance on the "Runaway Tour", at times confusing fans into thinking the low-quality merch is official. For this reason, Live Nation is demanding an injunction against those selling any product that "bears the federally registered trademarks, services marks, likenesses, logos, and/or other indicia of the popular musical performer known as 'POST MALONE'."