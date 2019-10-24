It's been a big year for music as many new acts made quite a name for themselves while beloved musicians released new music that had fans maintaining their love. Post Malone dropped off his Hollywood's Bleeding album that officially went platinum, Ariana Grande gave is Thank U, Next that broke streaming records and Billie Eilish's debut album WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? claimed the #1 album spot. The latter is the reason why all three acts have the most nominations for this year's American Music Awards.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Posty takes the lead with seven total nominations for such titles as Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Male Artist, Ariana has six nominations for Favorite Music Video, Favorite Social Artist and more while Billie also has six nods for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock and Favorite Album. Artist Of The Year nominees are Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

The award show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24th. Peep the full nominations list below and let us know what you think.

2019 NOMINEES

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Ariana Grande “7 rings”

Halsey “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande “thank u, next”

Taylor Swift “Lover”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown “Experiment”

Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Luke Combs “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay “Speechless”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill “Championships”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Travis Scott “Astroworld”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Post Malone “Wow.”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown “Indigo”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Ella Mai “Ella Mai”

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Juice”

Ella Mai “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”