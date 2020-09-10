One month after getting a tattoo during his dentist appointment, Post Malone is turning heads again for dentistry-related reasons.

The rapper's team has been quietly teasing his next studio album, which is expected to arrive before the end of the year and, during his downtime, Post Malone has just been fooling around and having some fun.

Posted up with some of his friends, Post's dentist must have been in the room because, somehow, the recording artist got hold of an entire dental binocular set, which he put on his head before going to work on one of his buddies' grills.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

"You floss these fucking teeth or what?" joked Post Malone after peering into his boy's mouth. "Come on!"

Maybe, if music ends up going downhill for him (which, let's be honest, will likely never happen with the number of hits he's produced over the years) then he may have an alternate profession in mind as a dentist. Or, at least a profitable side gig.

Recently, Posty has been making headlines because of his rumored relationship with Korean rapper MLMA. The eccentric artist has been posting photos of herself and Post for weeks, making fans believe that they're officially an item.

Would you let Post Malone work on your teeth?