Artists are doing their part to keep us entertained during this uncertain time. It's unclear when we will be able to attend another concert with some projections claiming that we may need to wait until 2022. As we fight to protect ourselves against the deadly coronavirus, entertainers have been hunkering down and hosting live-streams on multiple platforms to keep us away from boredom during the quarantine.

Just this weekend, Lady Gaga invited Stevie Wonder, Burna Boy, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, and more to heal the world with music. Post Malone appears to have been inspired because, at the end of this week, he will be going live to perform a tribute of his own to one of the bands that inspired him the most throughout his career: Nirvana.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Post Malone has previously stated that Kurt Cobain and Nirvana have been a huge influence on his personal music taste so it's no surprise that the rapper will be taking to the (virtual) stage to sing some of his favorite classics from the band.

A video was shared to Posty's social media channels, promoting the show, which is set to begin at 6 PM EST on Friday via YouTube. Not much information was detailed, other than the fact that it will be a Nirvana tribute show.

Will you be tuning in? Maybe Post has some surprises planned!